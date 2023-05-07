King, Queen convey condolences over demise of Terengganu Sultan’s sister

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has expressed his condolences to the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, and the Sultanah of Terengganu, Sultanah Nur Zahirah, as well as the Terengganu Royal family, on the demise of Tengku Norhana Fatihah Almarhum Sultan Mahmud yesterday.

Tengku Norhana Fatihah, who was Sultan Mizan’s sister, breathed her last at 4.52 am at the Gleneagles Hospital here.

Also conveying her condolences was the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

In a post on the Istana Negara Facebook page, Their Majesties expressed their sadness over Tengku Norhana Fatihah’s passing, and hoped that her family members would remain patient and persevere in facing this sad and trying time.

“Their Majesties pray that her soul be showered with blessings by Allah SWT and placed among the pious,” the post read.

The remains of Tengku Norhana Fatihah were flown to Terengganu on a special aircraft and taken to Balai Islam to enable family and relatives to pay their last respects.

The remains were later taken to Al-Muktafi Billah Shah Mosque in Ladang, Kuala Terengganu, for funeral prayers and burial. -Bernama