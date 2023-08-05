King, Queen convey condolences to Clifford’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today expressed their condolences to the entire family of Tan Sri Clifford Francis Herbert, the former Secretary-General of Treasury who died at the age of 81 yesterday.

In a posting on Istana Negara’s Facebook page, Their Majesties also expressed their sadness over Clifford’s death and hoped that the family would be patient and persevere in facing this moment of grief.

“Their Majesties appreciate the service, deed and contribution he made to the country,” the posting read.

Clifford joined the Administrative and Diplomatic Service in 1964 and served in the Ministry of Finance from 1975 before rising to the post of Secretary-General of Treasury in 1993 until his retirement in 1997.

He had also served as alternate Governor to the World Bank and chairman of KL International Airport Bhd (KLIAB) from 1994 to 2000.

Clifford had also served on the board of directors of several statutory bodies and government-linked companies including Khazanah Nasional Berhad, Malaysian Airline System Berhad, PETRONAS, Bank Negara and the Securities Commission.

Clifford, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) from the University of Malaya and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Pittsburgh in the United States, was also the chairman of Percetakan Nasional Malaysia Berhad and National Pensions Trust Fund. - Bernama