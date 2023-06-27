King, Queen convey condolences to families of RMAF personnel killed in training

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today conveyed his condolences to the families of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) personnel killed during weapons training at the Basic Grenade Training Site of the Syed Sirajuddin Camp in Gemas, Negeri Sembilan on Sunday.

Also conveying her condolences was the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

In a post on Istana Negara’s Facebook page, Their Majesties expressed sadness over the passing and hoped that the family members remained patient and strong during this difficult period.

“Their Majesties pray that the souls of the deceased be showered with mercy by Allah SWT and be placed among those who believe and do righteous deeds.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, as the supreme commander of the Malaysian Armed Forces, greatly appreciates the services of the two personnel to the RMAF and the country,“ read the post.

In the 12.10 pm incident, Aircraftman 1 Mohd Iqmal Masdi, 22, died on the spot, while Cpl Syuib Bidin, 33, a trainer, succumbed to his injuries at the Segamat Hospital around 5.45 pm.

Another victim who was injured, Cpl Khairuzaman Lokman, 35, is currently receiving treatment at the hospital and reported to be in stable condition.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah also prayed that Khairuzaman would be granted a speedy recovery.-Bernama