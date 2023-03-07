King, Queen convey condolences to families of water surge tragedy victims

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, today expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the water surge tragedy at Jeram Air Putih, Chukai, Terengganu.

Also conveying her condolences was the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

In a post on Istana Negara’s Facebook page, Their Majesties expressed their sadness over the passing and hoped that the family members remained patient and strong during this difficult period.

“Their Majesties pray that the souls of the deceased be showered with mercy by Allah SWT and be placed among those who believe and do righteous deeds,” it said.

Ten individuals having a picnic at the Jeram Air Putih waterfall were swept away by a water surge phenomenon on Saturday.

The group comprised nine individuals from one family from Felda Lepar Hilir, Kuantan, Pahang and a man from Batu Pahat, Johor, who was believed to be engaged to a family member.

They are Azizah Eiyi, 40; Karim Abdullah, 39; Putri Balqis Izzati Abdul Rahman, 18; Putri Alleya Maisarah Karim, 16; Putri Nor Fatin Karim, 14; Putri Nurerina Natasya Karim, 10; Muhammad Zulqarnain Haikal Karim, 11; Muhammad Haziq Ziqree Karim, six; Putri Aryana Umaira Karim, four, and Muhammad Fikri Saliman, 24.

Meanwhile, Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the rescue team and the public who participated in the search and rescue (SAR) operation.-Bernama