King, Queen convey condolences to family of Adibah Noor

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah conveyed his condolences to the family of singer and actress Adibah Noor who died yesterday.

Also conveying condolences on Istana Negara’s Facebook page today was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Their Majesties expressed their sadness with the passing of Adibah Noor and hoped that her family would remain patient and resolute in facing this difficult time.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah prayed that her soul be blessed by Allah SWT and placed among the righteous.

“Their Majesties also described her passing as a great loss to the country’s art scene,” read the post.

Adibah Noor, 51, the multi-talented actress, singer, and host, died at a private hospital here, at about 7.45 pm yesterday after a battle with cervical cancer.

Her remains were bathed and shrouded at the Al-Ansar Mosque in Taman Keramat at about 9.20 am today and were laid to rest at the Taman Keramat Permai Muslim Cemetery at about 12 noon. — Bernama