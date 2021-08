KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has expressed condolences to the family of Dato’ Setia Wangsa Dato’ Indera Mustafar Abu Bakar, one of the Orang Besar Berlapan (chieftains) of Pahang and member of the Pahang Jumaah Pangkuan Diraja Negeri, who died yesterday.

In a posting on Istana Negara’s Facebook account, the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also conveyed condolences.

“Their Majesties (pix) also expressed their sadness over the passing of Allahyarham and hoped that the family will remain patient and strong in this difficult situation,” read the post.

“Their Majesties greatly appreciate Allahyarham’s dedication and services rendered as Orang Besar Berlapan and member of the Pahang Jumaah Pangkuan to the Pahang Sultanate, the people and the state of Pahang,” the post read.

Their Majesties also pray for Allahyarham’s soul to be blessed by Allah, and placed among the righteous.

-Bernama