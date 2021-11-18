King, Queen convey condolences to family of former Asahan rep

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, have expressed their condolences to the family of former Asahan assemblyman Datuk Seri Abdul Ghafar Atan who died yesterday.

According to a statement posted on Istana Negara’s Facebook page, Their Majesties expressed sadness with the passing of Abdul Ghafar and hoped that his family would be patient and resilient during this difficult time.

Their Majesties prayed that his soul will be blessed by Allah SWT and placed among the righteous.

“Their Majesties greatly appreciate and praise his devotion, service, and sacrifice, especially to the state of Melaka,” read the statement.

Abdul Ghafar, 65, who was also former Melaka Housing, Local Government and Environment executive councillor, first contested as a Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate in the 11th general election in Gadek state constituency in 2004 and went on to defend the seat in the 12th general election in 2008.

In the 13th general election, he contested for the Asahan seat and defended it in the 14th general election. — Bernama