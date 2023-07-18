King, Queen convey condolences to family of Hanapiah Nasir

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has conveyed his condolences to the family of athletics legend Hanapiah Nasir who died last Sunday.

Also expressing her condolences was the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

According to a post on Istana Negara’s Facebook page, Their Majesties expressed their sadness over Hanapiah’s passing and hoped his family would remain patient and persevere in facing this sad and trying time.

“Their Majesties appreciate the deceased’s services and contributions to the country and describe his death as a huge loss to national sports.

“Their Majesties pray that his soul be showered with mercy by Allah SWT and placed among the pious,” it said.

Hanapiah, 65, died at 6 pm at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital due to organ failure caused by leukaemia.

He had contributed so much to the field of athletics in the country when he won SEA Games gold medals in the long jump (1985), 110-metre hurdles (1985) and decathlon (1981 and 1983).

He continued to be active in sports after calling it a day and even took up the post of national athletics head coach from 2005 to 2009.-Bernama