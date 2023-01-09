King, Queen convey condolences to family of of Rela man who died during National Day parade

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has extended his condolences to the family of People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) personnel Muhammad Noh Muhammad Isa, who died after collapsing during a National Day parade yesterday.

Also conveying her condolences was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

According to a posting on Istana Negara’s Facebook page, Their Majesties expressed their sadness over the deceased’s passing and hoped that his family members remained patient and persevered during this difficult period.

“Their Majesties pray that the soul of the deceased be blessed by Allah SWT and be placed among the pious and the righteous,” according to the post.

Muhammad Noh died after collapsing during the march-past held in conjunction with the Negeri Sembilan state-level 66th National Day celebrations at Dataran Majlis Bandaraya Seremban.

The 53-year-old Negeri Sembilan Rela contingent head was rushed to the Hospital Tuanku Ja'afar, Negeri Sembilan where he was pronounced dead. -Bernama