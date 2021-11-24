King, Queen convey condolences to family of RMAF Col Hasnol Hisham

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, have expressed their condolences to the family of Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) officer Col Hasnol Hisham Abu Hassan who died in the United States on Saturday (Malaysia, Nov 21).

Their Majesties also expressed their sadness over the demise of Hasnol Hisham and hoped that all his family members would be patient and resilient in the face of this bereavement.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah, as the supreme commander of the Malaysian Armed Forces, greatly appreciates the services of the late Col Hasnol Hisham to the country. His Majesty also described the demise of Col Hasnol Hisham as a great loss to RMAF and the country.

“Their Majesties pray that his soul will be blessed by Allah SWT and placed among the righteous,” read a statement posted on Istana Negara’s official Facebook page today.

Hasnol Hisham, the training director at the RMAF Headquarters’ Human Resources Division (Training), died at at the St Joseph Medical Centre in Tacoma, Seattle, Washington.

He died at 10.58pm Saturday Seattle time (2.58 pm Sunday Malaysian time) after falling unconscious during the Airman to Airman Talks (A2ATs) programme at Camp Murray Seattle, held from Nov 14 to 19. He was 50. — Bernama