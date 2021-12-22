King, Queen convey condolences to Osman Sapian’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have expressed their condolences to the family of former Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian who died yesterday.

In a statement posted on Istana Negara Facebook page, the royal couple also expressed sadness over Osman’s passing and hoped that his family will be patient and remain strong during this time of grief.

“Their Majesties pray that his soul will be blessed by Allah SWT and placed among the righteous,” the statement read.

It added that Their Majesties greatly appreciate and praise Osman’s devotion, service and sacrifice to the state of Johor and the country.

Osman, 70, died at his son’s home in Damansara here last night and is expected to be buried at the Ar-Raudhah Muslim Cemetery in Taman Mount Austin, Johor after the Zohor prayer.

On Oct 13, Osman, who was the Kempas assemblyman and Ayer Hitam Bersatu chief, was admitted to the KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital after suffering a mild stroke.

He was appointed Johor’s 16th Menteri Besar after the 2018 general election, serving from May 12, 2018 until April 8, 2019. — Bernama