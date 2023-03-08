King, Queen convey condolences to Terengganu sultan over demise of mother

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has extended his condolences to the Terengganu Royal household over the demise of Tengku Besar of Terengganu Fatimah @ Sharifah Nong Alsagoff Binti Abdillah today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah conveyed their condolences to the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, and the Sultanah of Terengganu, Sultanah Nur Zahirah and other members of the Terengganu Royal Family.

The Tunku Besar of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan’s mother, passed away at 3.17 am in Kuala Lumpur.

In a post on the Istana Negara Facebook page, Their Majesties expressed their sadness over the Tengku Besar’s passing, and hoped that her family members would remain patient and persevere in facing this sad and difficult time.

“Their Majesties pray that her soul will be blessed by Allah SWT and be placed among the righteous,” read the post.

The remains of the Tengku Besar will be laid to rest at the Al-Muktafi Billah Shah Mosque Royal Mausoleum and a five-day mourning period will be observed in the state.-Bernama