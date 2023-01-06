King, Queen convey Gawai day greetings

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today conveyed Gawai Day greetings to all those celebrating the occasion.

Their Majesties, in a post on the Istana Negara official Facebook, expressed hope that the Gawai Day celebration will continue to foster inter-racial harmony and strengthen unity in Malaysia.

“Their Majesties also hoped that the festival will bring prosperity, peace and happiness to all who celebrate it,” according to the post.

Gawai Day is celebrated today and tomorrow by the Dayak community in Sarawak as a sign of gratitude to mark the end of the harvest season.- Bernama