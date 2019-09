KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah conveyed Onam greetings to the Malayalee community in the country who celebrate the festival today.

“Wishing all our Malayalee friends a very happy and blessed Onam,” their Majesties said in a post on the Istana Negara Instagram account.

Onam, a harvest festival of the Malayalee community, falls during the first month of the Malayalam calendar called Chingam, which corresponds to August-September.

It is celebrated to welcome a legendary emperor who, it is believed, will bring about a bountiful harvest. — Bernama