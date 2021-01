KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today extended their Thaipusam greetings to Hindus in the country.

Their Majesties conveyed their wish through a posting on the Istana Negara Facebook account.

“On this auspicious occasion we wish all our Hindu friends a blessed, joyous and peaceful celebration,“ the posting said. - Bernama