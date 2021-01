KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today expressed their sadness over the plight of Malaysian student Nur Izzah Mohd Shokri, who was seriously injured in an accident in England on Monday.

In a statement on the Istana Negara Facebook page, Their Majesties prayed for Nur Izzah’s speedy recovery.

“Their Majesties hope that her family would be patient and resolute in facing this test.

“Let’s join Their Majesties in praying for the speedy recovery and good health of Nur Izzah,” the statement said.

Nur Izzah, 20, a first year accounting and finance student at the University of Manchester, is now in a coma and receiving treatment at the Salford Royal Hospital after undergoing surgery.

The Karak, Pahang-born Nur Izzah suffered serious head and rib injuries after the bicycle she was riding collided with a bus in Wilmslow Road, Rusholme, Manchester at about 4.25pm England time. — Bernama