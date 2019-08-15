King, Queen express condolences over Nora Anne’s passing

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have expressed sadness over the passing of Nora Anne Quoirin.

The Irish teenager was found dead on Tuesday, having been reported missing on Aug 4 after she and her family checked in at an eco-resort near Seremban a day earlier for a two-week holiday in Malaysia.

“Their Majesties were deeply saddened to hear about the passing of young Nora Anne Quoirin,“ Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said in a statement today.

He said Their Majesties also expressed their condolences and utmost sympathy to Nora Anne’s parents, siblings and her extended family.

Ahmad Fadil also said that Sultan Abdullah thanked the search-and-rescue team as well as volunteers involved in the search for the special-needs teenager of Franco-Irish parentage.

He said that the King also thanked the British, French and Irish authorities for the support rendered in the Nora Anne case.

“His Majesty advises the public not to speculate on the case until the police investigation is completed,” Ahmad Fadil said.

The remains of 15-year-old Nora Anne were found in a ravine some 2.5 km from the resort where her family had checked in.

Malaysian authorities mounted a massive search-and-rescue operation which, sadly, ended when her body was found on the 10th day of the operation. - Bernama