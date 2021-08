KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah (pix) have expressed their condolences to the family of former Sabah Governor Tun Sakaran Dandai who died early today.

Their Majesties said they were also saddened by the demise of Sakaran and hoped that his family will be patient and remain strong during this time of grief.

Their Majesties also appreciate his service, deeds and contributions to the people and the country and pray that his soul will be blessed and placed among the righteous, according to the statement posted on Istana Negara’s official Facebook page.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah also described the passing of Sakaran as a huge loss to the country.

Sakaran, from Semporna, Sabah, was the 8th Chief Minister of Sabah in 1994 before being appointed as the 8th Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah from Jan 1, 1995, to Dec 31, 2002.

He breathed his last at the age of 91 at the Gleneagles Hospital in di Kota Kinabalu at 5.30am today.

He was admitted to the hospital due to Covid-19 infection on Aug 18 before being warded in the intensive care unit over the past five days.

-Bernama