King, Queen express deepest condolences over passing of Queen Elizabeth II

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have expressed their deepest condolences to the British royal family over the passing of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

In a statement issued via Istana Negara’s Facebook page, the King and Queen said Her Majesty will be remembered by their Majesties, the government and the people of Malaysia for her unwavering commitment to the Commonwealth of which Malaysia is a proud member and her efforts to promote stronger ties between the United Kingdom and Malaysia.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will also be remembered for her dedication to the people and the government of the United Kingdom as well as for her deep concern for the welfare and well-being of the people.

“Their Majesties’ thoughts are with the bereaved members of the royal family and the British people in this moment of sadness and sorrow as they come together to mourn the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. May God bless Her Majesty’s soul,” the statement said.

Reminiscing on the memories of meeting Her Majesty, their Majesties had the pleasure of paying a courtesy visit and attending a luncheon with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, London on Dec 13, 2019.

The courtesy visit and the luncheon were in conjunction with their Majesties’ seven-day special visit to England, which began on Dec 9, 2019.

Queen Elizabeth II, during her reign, visited Malaysia three times in 1972 (Special Visit), 1989 (11th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting) and 1998 (16th Commonwealth Games).

Earlier, it was reported that Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, died at the age of 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland yesterday. - Bernama