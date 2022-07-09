King, queen extend Aidiladha wishes to all Muslims

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah extended their Hari Raya Aidiladha greetings to all Muslims in the country.

Their Majesties also expressed hope that the sacrificial rites will be carried out in the best way possible, blessed and accepted by Allah SWT.

“May we be granted guidance, blessings and His pleasure,” said Their Majesties in a poster uploaded on Istana Negara instagram.

Muslims in the country will celebrate Aidiladha tomorrow. — Bernama