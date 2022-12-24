King, Queen extend Christmas greetings

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have extended Christmas greetings to all Malaysians of Christian faith.

Their Majesties extended their wishes via a post on Istana Negara’s official Facebook page today.

“It is hoped that the celebration would bring peace, prosperity, joy and well-being to the Christian community in Malaysia,” the post read.

Christmas falls on Sunday. Monday is a replacement holiday in the public service, providing for a long weekend. - Bernama