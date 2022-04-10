King, Queen extend condolences to family of former rugby player

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have expressed their condolences to the family of former national rugby player Hisham Abdul Rahman, who died yesterday. Hisham was 72.

In a post on the Istana Negara Facebook page, Their Majesties said they were saddened by the death of Hisham and hoped that his family would remain patient and resolute in facing this difficult time.

Their Majesties also described his passing as a great loss for Malaysian rugby.

“Their Majesties pray for his soul to be blessed by Allah and placed among the righteous,” the statement added.

Hisham, who was a national rugby player in the 70s and 80s, represented the country at the Asian Rugby Football Union (ARFU) Championship and the 1979 SEA Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The late Johorian was the founder of the Anchorman Rugby Club and one of the individuals involved in the establishment of the Kuala Lumpur Rugby Union (KLRU).

Apart from that, he was also the first Malaysian appointed to the Asian Rugby Executive Council for two years from 2011.

As a member of the council, Hisham played a key role in bringing the 15-a-side Asian Rugby Championship to the country, which was held at the Petaling Jaya Municipal Council Stadium, Selangor. — Bernama