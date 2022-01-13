King, Queen extend condolences to family of Serbegeth Singh

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has conveyed his condolences to the family of local football legend Serbegeth Singh, who died yesterday.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also sent a similar message over the passing of the former national player, who was better known as Shebby Singh.

In a post on the Istana Negara Facebook page, Their Majesties said they were saddened by the death of Serbegeth, and hoped that his family would remain patient and strong in facing this test.

“Their Majesties greatly appreciate his services and sacrifices to the country and his passing is a big loss to Malaysian football,” the statement said.

It said Serbegeth was an outstanding defender in the national team from 1982 to 1991 and had played in the Asian Games in 1982, 1986 and 1990.

Shebby was also in the victorious 1989 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games squad and had represented Pahang, Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Negri Sembilan and Perak.

After his retirement as a player, he was appointed the global adviser of Blackburn Rovers in 2012.

Shebby, 61, died while out cycling in Sunway in Iskandar Puteri, Johor. — Bernama