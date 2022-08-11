King, Queen extend condolences to Musa Hitam and family

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah offered their condolences to the family of Tun Musa Hitam whose daughter Mariana Musa passed away on Saturday (Nov 5).

Mariana was the daughter of former deputy prime minister Tun Musa Hitam.

Their Majesties, through Istana Negara’s official Facebook page, expressed their sadness over Mariana’s death and hoped her family would be patient and persevere in the face of this tragic loss.

“Their Majesties pray that the soul of the deceased be showered with mercy by Allah SWT and be placed among the solihin (righteous),“ according to the post. - Bernama