King, Queen extend condolences to Satwant Singh’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, and Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, expressed their condolences to the family of former sports writer and administrator Satwant Singh Dhaliwal who died yesterday.

A post on Istana Negara Facebook account stated that Their Majesties expressed sadness at the passing of Satwant Singh and hoped that his family would be patient and resolute in facing this moment of grief.

“Their Majesties appreciate his services, contributions, and sacrifices and his passing is a great loss to the world of journalism and national sports,” it said.

Satwant, 59, was reported to have collapsed while having breakfast at a shop near his house and was pronounced dead by a doctor upon arrival at the Tampin Hospital.

He was among the most vocal sports writer, also used to serve in the Athletes Training Unit, International Preparation Division of the National Sports Council (NSC) and as a media officer, including for the Sultan of Johor Cup and Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHF) tournaments.

Satwant said to be fearless in giving his views and wrote critical commentaries which encouraged all parties to always raise their efforts for the sake of the country’s sports development, - Bernama