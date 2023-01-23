King, Queen extend condolences to Tun Daim’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah expressed their condolences to the family of former Finance Minister Tun Daim Zainuddin on the death of his wife, Toh Puan Mahani Idris, yesterday.

“Their Majesties expressed sadness over her death and hoped that the family of the deceased would be patient and persevere in facing his sad and painful situation,“ according to a post on Istana Negara’s Facebook today.

Their Majesties also prayed that the soul of the deceased be showered with blessings by Allah SWT and placed with the righteous. - Bernama