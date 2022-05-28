King, Queen extend condolences to Wan Junaidi and family

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today conveyed their condolences to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and family over the demise of his wife Datin Seri Feona Sim @ Norjanah yesterday.

“Their Majesties pray that her soul be showered with blessings by Allah SWT and placed with the righteous,“ Istana Negara quoted Their Majesties as saying on its Facebook.

Feona, 70, died due to internal bleeding at a private medical centre in Kuching, Sarawak, at 6 pm yesterday.

Norjanah married Wan Junaidi on Sept 9, 1972 and they were blessed with three daughters. — Bernama