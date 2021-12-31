King, Queen extend New Year 2022 greetings

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah (pix) have extended their 2022 New Year’s Day greetings and prayers for the well-being of the people and the country.

“May we be protected from all forms of calamities and be blessed with prosperity and everlasting unity and harmony,” Their Majesties said in a posting on the Istana Negara’s official Facebook page.

Unlike before, the eve of the New Year was filled with solat hajat and doa selamat programmes as a sign of respect and sympathy for the people affected by the recent massive floods.

It also followed the announcement made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to cancel the 2022 New Year celebration.

-Bernama