King, Queen extend Songkran greetings to Siamese community

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today extended their Songkran greetings to the Siamese community in the country.

In a post on the official Istana Negara Facebook page, Their Majesties expressed hope that the Songkran festival will bring peace, happiness and prosperity to all.

Songkran festival or Water festival is the Thai New Year that is celebrated for three days starting April 13 every year.