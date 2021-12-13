King, Queen grace launch of MyKariah application

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah (pix) today graced the launch of the MyKariah application at the Yayasan Pahang Complex in Kuantan.

According to the post on Istana Negara’s official Facebook page, Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tengku Panglima Raja Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah were in attendance.

Also present were Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Yayasan Pahang chief executive officer Datuk Mahmud Mohd Nawawi.

The MyKariah application is an initiative of Yayasan Pahang and was jointly developed by the Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MUIP), Pahang Islamic Religious Department (JAIP) and Yayasan Al-Sultan Abdullah (YASA) with the full support from the state government.

It is aimed at enhancing the roles and functions of mosques in Pahang and transforming the mosque into a one-stop centre.

By using real-time data, the MyKariah application will enable mosque management across the state to get the latest data of asnaf in their respective kariah or area to ensure that all types of aid and assistance, such as zakat, infaq and donations are being distributed to the deserving recipients, which will also help improve the socioeconomic status of the local community faster.

-Bernama