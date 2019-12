GEORGE TOWN: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today graced the opening of the Penang Syariah Court Complex here.

Their Majesties were accompanied by Penang Yang Dipertua Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas and his wife Toh Puan Majimor Shariff.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and wife Tan Lean Kee were in attendance.

The construction of the complex in Jalan Batu Gantung here began in 2012 and was fully completed in 2016 at a cost of RM32 million.

In his speech, Al-Sultan Abdullah called for continuous efforts to ensure growth of Islam so that Islamic teachings would be further respected, emulated and accepted as a basis of collaboration with other religions.

The King also expressed hope that the posts of syarie chief judges and Syariah Court judges be upgraded according to their qualifications.

“If we upgrade the status of the Syariah Court judges to a higher level, I believe many will be keen to fill the posts.

“However, if we keep the status at an unappealing level, the post of Syariah Court judge may be regarded as insignificant and unable to help the individual to advance in his or her career as a judge,” he said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also shared his experience meeting with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, during his recent special visit to the United Kingdom where the principal leader of the Church of England expressed his admiration of the harmonious relations of the multi-racial and multi-religious people in Malaysia.

“We discussed and we agreed that we should always maintain peace and harmony, as well as mutual tolerance and respect, because Malaysia has been an exemplary model of a country where multi-religious society can live in peace and harmony,” he added.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin told Bernama that Al-Sultan Abdullah has been giving particular emphasis on the development and growth of Islam in the country, including in matters concerning syariah laws.

He said in order to get the feedback and suggestions on the matters, a munaqasyah (discussion) session involving all state Islamic religious councils has been held at Istana Negara once every three months or every time the Conference of Rulers had their meeting.

“So, ever since his installation as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah has attended three munaqasyah sessions.

“The next meeting of the Conference of Rulers is expected to be held in February 2020. So, the munaqasyah session with state Islamic religious councils will also be held during that time,” he added.

Meanwhile, Director-General and Syarie Chief Judge of Syariah Judiciary Department Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar who attended the ceremony said the functions and jurisdictions of syariah courts could be empowered by the implementation of several proposals made before.

This includes creating another tier to the existing three-tier syariah judiciary system, which comprises the Syariah Lower Court, Syariah High Court and Syariah Appeal Court, compared to the four-tier civil court system.

He said there is also a need to establish a syariah judiciary training academy to improve the level of competency among syarie judges and syariah judicial and legal officers.

More modern syariah court infrastructure and facilities must also be provided to ensure further development and empowerment of the syariah law in the country, he added. — Bernama