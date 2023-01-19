King, Queen grace rank conferment ceremony for Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today graced the rank conferment ceremony for their son, the Regent of Pahang Tengku Mahkota Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah at Istana Negara here today.

According to the posting on Istana Negara’s official Facebook page, Tengku Hassanal, who previously held the rank of Lieutenant, has been promoted to Captain.

Tengku Hassanal completed the 44-week military training at the world-leading military training institution, the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom in December 2019.

His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah had also attended military training at the same institution from 1978 to 1979 before being commissioned by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1980.

Tengku Hassanal’s siblings Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah, Tengku Panglima Raja Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah, Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Iman Afzan, Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Ilisha Ameera, Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Ilyana dan Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Afzan Aminah Hafidzatullah also attended the ceremony.

Also present was Army chief General Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain. - Bernama