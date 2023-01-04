King, Queen join Kampung Sungai Labu villagers to prepare ‘bubur banging’ for iftar

LABUAN: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today joined villagers at Kampung Sungai Labu in preparing ‘Bubur Banging’ for the breaking of the fast at Sungai Labu Mosque.

Their Majesties arrived at Sungai Labu Mosque at 4.05 pm and were received by the mosque committee members and villagers.

The royal couple spent about half an hour mingling with villagers and children at the village and presented personal donations to children.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah also took the opportunity to stir (or ‘sangai’ in Kadayan dialect) the rice in the hot pan without cooking oil.

The villagers also shared with the Queen the recipe of the Kedayan traditional dish of ‘Bubur Banging’ which is made from village rice (beras kampung), pandan leaf, coconut milk and the additional ingredient of sweet corn, and flavourings.

Their Majesties also took time to tour Labuan.

The royal couple is scheduled to join government department heads in the breaking of the fast event at 6 pm at the Dorsett Grand Labuan. -Bernama