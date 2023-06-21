King, Queen leave for haj

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah left today to perform the haj.

Accompanying Their Majesties was Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as well as Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam were present at the Istana Negara to wish Their Majesties a safe journey.

Also present were Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Federal Territory Mufti Datuk Prof Madya Dr Luqman Abdullah led the ‘doa’ (prayers), while Istana Negara Islamic Affairs assistant Mohd Mustafidurrohman Mohd Syahroni recited the ‘azan’ (call for prayer).

Before leaving, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah shook hands with the Istana Negara staff.

Their Majesties are scheduled to be in the Holy Land until July 2.

The government of Saudi Arabia announced that Wukuf day, which is the pinnacle of the haj ritual, is on Tuesday, June 27, while Aidiladha is on Wednesday, June 28.

Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Aidiladha on June 29. -Bernama