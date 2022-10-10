King, Queen leave for special visit to UK

SUBANG: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah tonight left for London to make a special visit from tomorrow until Oct 16.

The special aircraft carrying Their Majesties departed from the Royal Malaysian Air Force base here at 9.30 pm.

Among those who sent off Their Majesties were Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun and Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar.

Earlier, Their Majesties took the salute from a royal guard of honour mounted by two officers and 26 men of the First Battalion of the Royal Rangers Regiment.

Their Majesties are accompanied by their daughters Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Afzan Aminah Hafidzatullah, Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Ilyana and Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Jihan ‘Athiyatullah.

During the visit, His Majesty is scheduled to have an audience with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Oct 12.

On the same day, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah are also scheduled to officiate at the opening of the Battersea Power Station, Malaysia’s iconic project in London.

The 16.99-hectare real-estate project is a joint venture between Sime Darby Property, SP Setia Berhad, the Employees Provident Fund and Permodalan Nasional Berhad since 2012 with a gross development value of RM51.53 billion. - Bernama