King, Queen mingle with National Day crowd

PUTRAJAYA: Known for their sparkling personality and warm attitude, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah mingled with the multi-racial crowd who thronged Dataran Putrajaya today for the National Day celebration.

Their Majesties acted spontaneously, pushing royal protocol aside to spend about an hour stopping to chat, shake hands and take selfies with the parade participants and visitors.

The royal couple was also seen holding hands and singing the Jalur Gemilang song being played at celebration venue, as they walked around the square.

Al-Sultan Abdullah was also seen carrying a little boy while Tunku Azizah showed mini heart gestures and blew kisses as she waved to the crowd.

Their Majesties were accompanied by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and cabinet ministers.

Meanwhile, Irmanira Mohd Isa, 42, from Banting, Selangor said she started out at 11pm yesterday to witness the National Day celebration in Putrajaya and everything was worth it as she got to meet and shake hands with both Their Majesties.

“It was nice of the Royal Couple to walk from the stage to come over and shake hands with us ordinary people,“ she said.

For undergraduate Muhammad Firdaus Redzuan, 21, the opportunity to shake hands and meet with Their Majesties, makes this year’s celebration more meaningful and an unforgettable experience for him.

Housewife Norazli Hasan, 45, was beyond words after her dream of meeting the Royal Couple came true after waiting for over 12 years.

“It had been my wish to meet them, but I never had the opportunity until today. Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah came to shake hands with my family members,“ said Norazli, who had never missed the celebration since 2010 and was here today with her husband and three children.

Meanwhile, civil servant, Bazli Shah Osman, 38, said he did not expect the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Raja Permaisuri Agong to greet visitors because they usually have to stick to the ceremonial protocol.

“They are friendly and could easily interact with the people. Their Majesties had a brief chat with us and offered sweets to my children,“ said the father of three who came from Kuala Kangsar, Perak. -Bernama