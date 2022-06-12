King, Queen offer condolences to Abdul Aziz’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah conveyed their condolences to the family of former Muar MP Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yassin, who died today.

In a post on the Istana Negara Facebook page, their Majesties also expressed their sadness and hoped that his family would stay strong during this challenging and sad moment.

“The King and Queen also prayed that his soul will be blessed by Allah SWT and placed among the righteous,” the post read.

Abdul Aziz, 90, who was born in Muar on Oct 27, 1932, died at 9.50 am today here.

The older brother of former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, served as Muar MP from 1995 to 1999 and was also the first Federal Agricultural and Marketing Authority deputy chairman in 1965. - Bernama