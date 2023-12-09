King, Queen offer condolences to Raymond Goh’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah offered their condolences to the family of veteran newscaster Raymond Goh who passed away this morning.

According to a posting on Istana Negara’s Facebook, the King and Queen described the passing of the popular veteran newscaster whose Muslim name is (Muhammad Zaman Goh Abdullah), as a big loss to the broadcast industry in the country.

“Their Majesties also expressed sadness and hoped that his family would stay strong during this challenging and sad moment.

“The King and Queen also prayed that his soul be blessed by Allah SWT and placed among the righteous,” read the post.

Raymond Goh, 62, TV3’s Nightline news fame, passed away at 10.40am today after remaining in critical condition since being admitted at a hospital in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, after suffering a stroke on Aug 30.

The late Raymond, also known as the ‘Man with a Golden Voice’ had served the broadcast industry for 30 and also trained and coached individuals on how to speak well. -Bernama