King, Queen present contribution to orphans

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today visited and presented contributions to orphans at the Pertubuhan Rahoma Darul Fakir Malaysia here.

Their Majesties arrived at the orphanage located in Jalan Maktab here at 11am to grace the Sumbangan Ampun Kurnia presentation ceremony.

A total of 47 orphans under the care of the organisation received the contribution in the form of daily necessities and cash.

During the programme which was conducted in accordance with the new normal practices, Their Majesties also presented cakes to the orphanage.

Also present were Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa; Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

This is the second time Al-Sultan Abdullah graced an event held outside the Istana Negara since the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18.

The event was a collaboration between Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP), the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry as well as the Kuala Lumpur City Hall, at Al-Sultan Abdullah’s decree to help ease the burden of the home and bring cheers to the orphans.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, in a statement after the event, said the visit by Their Majesties demonstrated their caring nature.

“(It also reflects) Their Majesties’ concern for the well-being of those who required assistance to survive,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of the girls at the orphanage, Puteri Nur Damia Mohamad Radzi, 13, said she was thrilled to meet the King and Queen in person.

Puteri Nur Damia also expressed her gratitude to Their Majesties for the ‘duit raya’ and other items presented to the orphanage.

“We are very grateful for the visit from Their Majesties and for them to spend some time with us here. Their Majesties also advised us to study hard,” she said. - Bernama