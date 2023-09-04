King, Queen present contributions to asnaf, poor in Pekan

PEKAN: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today presented contributions to asnaf and poor residents residing in Tanah Kesultanan Pekan, here.

Also in attendance at the ceremony, held at the Istana Mangga Tunggal, was their son Tengku Panglima Raja Colonel Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah.

At the ceremony, Their Majesties presented personal and Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MUIP) contributions to 116 recipients. These individuals also received kuih raya and bubur lambuk to break the fast.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah also spent time greeting the recipients.

Meanwhile, one of the recipients, Abdul Moris Zahari, 69, expressed his gratitude for His Majesty’s contributions, which he will use to buy a wheelchair, due to his deteriorating health condition after being involved in an accident.

“The existing wheelchair has been damaged, and this donation is a blessing to buy a new one because I have a spinal cord problem, after being involved in an accident while riding a motorcycle four years ago,” he said.

Meanwhile, another recipient, a former staff at Pahang Royal Polo Club, Ismail Abdul Majid, 64, said that the contribution will be used to prepare for Aidilfitri which will be celebrated soon.

“Alhamdulillah, in the month of Ramadan I received this contribution. I was touched when His Majesty said hello and still remembered me because I often met him when I worked at the polo club,” said the father of four. - Bernama