KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah expressed their happiness and pride over the success of Cheah Liek Hou who has raised Malaysia’s name on the global stage.

In a post uploaded on Istana Negara’s Facebook page, Their Majesties also congratulated the national badminton ace for contributing Malaysia’s second gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games today.

“Liek Hou’s outstanding achievement proves that Malaysia is capable of producing athletes and individuals of quality, caliber and international standard.

“It also shows that with commitment, high fighting spirit and hard work, Malaysians are able to compete and succeed at the international level,” it said.

The royal couple also expressed hope that Liek Hou’s success and fighting spirit would also be a source of inspiration to all Malaysians, especially para athletes, to work hard and strive for success in their respective fields.

Their Majesties also wished Liek Hou all the best and prayed for him to continue to achieve outstanding success, as well as create history and bring glory to the country again in upcoming competitions.

The 33-year-old world number two made history when he became the first Paralympic badminton men’s singles champion, crushing his nemesis and Games favourite Anrimusthi Dheva of Indonesia 21-17, 21-15 in the men’s singles SU5 (physical impairment) final at the Yoyogi National Stadium.

Badminton was included in the Tokyo Paralympics for the first time.- Bernama