King, Queen remind Muslims not to waste food during Ramadan

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah advised Muslims in the country to not waste food when breaking fast during the Ramadan month.

The King decreed that wastage of food while breaking of fast among Muslims is a major contributor to food wastage during the Ramadan month because it is against the spirit of Ramadan which should be a month that teaches Muslims to be modest and not wasteful.

“Such wastage is against the principles of Ramadan because the fasting month is supposed to teach the people to be prudent and not waste food,” according to a posting on Istana Negara’s Facebook.

The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad announced today that Muslims in Malaysia will begin fasting tomorrow (March 23).

Syed Danial said the starting date of the fast for states throughout Malaysia was set on the order of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah after being consented to by the Rulers.

The Ramadan moon sighting took place in 29 locations across the country including Pontian Kecil, Johor and the Falak Al-Khawarizmi Complex in Kampung Balik Batu, Tanjung Bidara, Malacca.

The King also urged the Muslim community to increase charitable activities and not divulge in non-beneficial activities or be extravagant in spending.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah who expressed their Ramadan Mubarak greetings also hoped that Muslims would greet the month with a sense of repentance, gratitude, blessings and favours that Allah has bestowed upon them. - Bernama