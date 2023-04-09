King, Queen touched by rakyat’s enthusiasm at ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah were touched by the rakyat’s enthusiasm at the Kembara Kenali Borneo tour yesterday afternoon, according to Istana Negara.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Mej Jen Datuk Zahari Mohd Ariffin said Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah expressed their appreciation to the thousands of people who turned up to greet them during the tour.

He said Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah were moved by the warm reception, as people lined the streets as early as 12 noon along the 34-kilometre route from Tawau Airport to the hotel where Their Majesties were staying.

“Although the Yang di-Pertuan Agong himself was driving the car, accompanied by the Raja Permaisuri Agong, the journey to the hotel took almost six hours. Their Majesties were glad that they could mingle with the rakyat throughout the journey, which should have taken just about 30 minutes.

“The King and Queen were deeply touched by the spirit shown by the people on the first day of their trip to Sabah to realise His Majesty’s dream to traverse Sabah and Sarawak, starting today in Tawau and ending in Teluk Melano, Kuching, Sarawak on Sept 13, 2023,“ he said in a statement today. - Bernama