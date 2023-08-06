King, Queen visit centenarian Kamala Das

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today visited the home of centenarian Kamala Das, who celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday, at Taman Utama Ampang, Selangor.

According to a post on the Istana Negara Facebook page, Their Majesties spent about an hour with Kamala and her family members.

“Their Majesties also expressed best wishes to Puan Kamala Das who celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday (June 5), which was also His Majesty’s official birthday,“ it said.

Their Majesties handed over personal donations and gifts to Kamala, who was born on June 5, 1923 in Tapah, Perak.

Kamala, who is the mother of former sportswriter Datuk George Das, has 11 children, 21 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Kamala’s husband GA Das died in 1972 at the age of 62. - Bernama