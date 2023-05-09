King, Queen visit ‘Didi’, ‘Taburi’ in Sepilok

SANDAKAN: The ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ royal entourage made its first stop today at the Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre, which is located about 25 kilometres from here.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah as well as the royal convoy visited the centre, which is renowned worldwide as a sanctuary and conservation centre for the endangered orangutan species, en route to central Sabah.

Fine weather has facilitated the royal convoy’s movement and the entourage continues to receive a warm welcome from excited Sabahans waiting along the roadside for a chance to be up, close and personal with the King and Queen.

At the centre, Their Majesties fed a Borneoan pygmy elephant calf named ‘Taburi’, while a young orangutan received the honour of being named ‘Didi’ by Tunku Azizah.

The royal couple then signed a name plaque for the orangutan.

The King and Queen also interacted with the playful and slightly mischievous Didi and Taburi. -Bernama