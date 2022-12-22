King, Queen visit leukaemia patient Mya Zara Damia

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today visited leukaemia patient Mya Zara Damia Faizal at the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Specialist Children’s Hospital in Cheras, here.

The visit was organised by a non-governmental organisation, Make-A-Wish Malaysia, to fulfil the childhood dream of the 15-year-old girl to meet the King and Queen.

During the visit, Al-Sultan Abdullah advised Mya Zara to eat and rest well, while praying for her to recover soon and be able to return to school and meet with her friends.

Tunku Azizah, on the other hand, said she would try to fulfil the girl’s dream to taste her home-cooked meal.

Their Majesties also spent over an hour visiting 25 other children with cancer and mingling with parents and the staff at the hospital’s Haematology-Onchology Ward.

Speaking to Bernama, Mya Zara said she initially planned to go and visit Istana Negara, but could not do so due to her ongoing treatment.

“Even though I cannot go to Istana Negara, the Queen said she will cook something for me.

“I’m so excited because I have watched on television how she always cooked for the people, and after this, I will have the chance to taste it too,”

Meanwhile, Make-A-Wish Malaysia chief executive officer Irene Tan said they were really happy to have been able to fulfil Mya Zara’s dream.

“We always work with hospitals to fulfil the dreams of children and today, it is Mya Zara’s turn. She was so happy when she found out that Their Majesties were coming and had even asked to borrow a pair of Baju Kurung from the nurses so that she would look nicer,” she added. - Bernama