King, Queen visit Satok Ramadan Bazaar

KUCHING: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah spent some time visiting and buying some food at the Satok Ramadan Bazaar here today.

Their Majesties were welcomed by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and State Tourism, Creative Industry and Performance Art Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah upon arrival at the bazaar at 3.30 pm.

Among the dishes bought by the royal couple were the traditional kueh and drinks.

The presence of the King and Queen also brought smiles to the food traders and visitors at the bazaar.

Drink seller, Afiezul Samit, 25, said he wouldn’t have thought that Al-Sultan Abdullah would even stop at his stall and bought his shaved ice or Air Batu Campur (ABC).

“I was surprised and excited when Tuanku (Al-Sultan Abdullah) stopped by at my stall and asked for my ABC. His Majesty was quite intrigued by the colourful shaved ice that I am selling,” he said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah are on a two-day visit to Sarawak and are scheduled to attend the breaking of fast event at Masjid Jamek Negeri here later. — Bernama