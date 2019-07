KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Hajah Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Almarhum Sultan Iskandar today welcomed their newest and third grandson.

Their Majesties’ daughter, Puteri Seri Paduka Tengku Puteri Iman Afzan Al-Sultan Abdullah, delivered her first child this morning.

Tunku Azizah shared the happy news and a photograph of the young prince on her official Twitter account.

“Welcome to the world .... my grandson no. 3 ..... Iman has delivered her son this morning ... Alhamdulillah (Praise be to God),“ she tweeted.

The photograph caught the attention of Netizens and received more than 1,000 likes in less than 30 minutes after Tunku Azizah had uploaded it. Twitter users also conveyed their congratulations to Their Majesties.

Tengku Puteri Iman Afzan and Tengku Abu Bakar Ahmad Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Abdullah were married on Aug 4 last year. — Bernama