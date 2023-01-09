King, Queen wish newscaster Raymond Goh a speedy recovery

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah have wished TV3 newscaster Raymond Goh a speedy recovery.

According to a post on Istana Negara’s Facebook, the newscaster was reported to be in a critical condition after suffering a stroke and is currently receiving treatment at the Assunta Hospital, Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

Goh, whose Muslim name is Mohd Zaman Goh began his career as a newscaster at 7 o'clock news before anchoring TV3’s Nightline news bulletin.

The veteran newscaster with over 30 years of experience also trains individuals on how to speak well. -Bernama