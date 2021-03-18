King receives credentials of 10 foreign envoys to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today received the credentials of 10 foreign envoys to Malaysia at Istana Negara here.

Also present at the ceremony was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Foreign Ministry deputy secretary-general (Bilateral Affairs) Datuk Amran Mohamed Zin was also present.

The envoys are Ouyang Yujing from China; David Evan Malcomson (South Africa); Viengsavanh Sipraseuth (Laos); Archbishop Wojciech Zaluski (Holy See - Vatican City State); Chainarong Keratiyutwong (Thailand); Prof Dr Senaid Memic (Bosnia Herzegovina); Herman Pule Diamonds (Namibia); Abdoulaye Barro (Senegal); Brian D. Mcfeeters (USA) and Florentino Batista Gonzalez (Cuba).

Ouyang has served as director, Bureau of Maritime Rights and Interests, Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, while Malcomson was chief director of Regional Organisation Desk.

Viengsavanh, on the other hand, has served as director general of Inspection Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while Zaluski was Apotolic Nunciature in Burundi from 2014 until 2020.

Meanwhile, Chainarong was former ambassador attached to the office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while Memic has served as mayor of IIIidza, Sarajevo.

Diamonds was deputy head of mission and counselor in Beijing, China, while Barro was deputy permanent representative of Republic of Senegal to the United Nations, New York.

Mcfeeters has served deputy chief of mission, US Embassy, ​​Baghdad, Iraq, while Gonzalez was a specialist with the rank of ambassador at the United States Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cuba. — Bernama